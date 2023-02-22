"Disaster after disaster growing up Brzezinski — international disaster!" "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski shares hilarious stories of almost causing international incidents while growing up, including she and President Jimmy Carter's daughter Amy hitting Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin with a golf cart at Camp David, and spilling caviar on the leader of China, Deng Xiaoping. Mika also dishes on her mission to teach women how to put their value into words with her Know Your Value movement.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight