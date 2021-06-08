Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Michael Douglas Reveals Kirk and Anne Douglas & Mom And Stepdad Got Along Wonderfully

CLIP06/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Michael Douglas is here for all the stepparents! The “Kominsky Method” actor opened up about losing his dad, Kirk Douglas, and stepmom, Anne Douglas, over the last couple years and reflects on the incredible relationship that his parents and stepparents had together. He reveals that the four used to get together all the time. Plus, Michael reveals the spot-on advice his dad, Kirk, gave him about being an actor.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Michael Douglas
S2 E02 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.