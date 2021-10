Also available on the nbc app

Michael Douglas recently welcomed his second grandchild and admits that he gets a kick out of watching his oldest son, Cameron, navigate the challenges of parenting. While he loves being a grandpa, he also appreciates being able to give the kids back at the end of the day, and is looking forward to having an empty nest of his own very soon.

2 min

