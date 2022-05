Also available on the nbc app

Michael Bublé dishes on traveling to Argentina with his wife, actor Luisana Lopilato, for her movies, and jokingly describes himself as a "set b****" because of all the ways he helps out on set including setting up the trailer, watching the kids, and giving the occasional massage. Tune in today for more with Michael Bublé.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 1 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution