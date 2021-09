Also available on the nbc app

Merle Dandridge is a legend on and off the stage. She drops by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about how she manifested her career, what she misses most about Broadway, and why working with Oprah made her feel like she made it—well, kind of. She also reveals how she was able to land a role that was originally written for a man in her new series "The Flight Attendant."

Available until 12/07/21

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson