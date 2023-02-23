Main Content

Memphis Nonprofit Honors Black Men With Achievement Awards

Black Men Crowned is a Memphis-based nonprofit creating a safe space for Black men to feel honored, empowered and celebrated. Founder Justin Hart shares how their annual awards show recognizes Black excellence in various professions, and explains the importance of recognizing Black men's achievements on a mainstream level. Icon of Memphis Award recipient Eddie and Young King Award recipient Kaleb share the different ways they've lifted up the city of Memphis through their service. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Black Men Crowned.

