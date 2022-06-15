Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone dish on their celebrity movie parties, where they get together every Friday night on Zoom and watch a Best Picture-winning film with other actors, directors and producers. The tradition started during quarantine as a way to stay in touch with friends, and now they try to one-up each other by designing elaborate costumes to match the movie, including dressing as the box of chocolates for "Forrest Gump." Melissa and Ben also dish on their family's new favorite hobby: pickleball.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight