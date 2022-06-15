Main Content

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Reveal Best Costume From Elaborate Friday Night Movie Tradition

CLIP06/15/22

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone dish on their celebrity movie parties, where they get together every Friday night on Zoom and watch a Best Picture-winning film with other actors, directors and producers. The tradition started during quarantine as a way to stay in touch with friends, and now they try to one-up each other by designing elaborate costumes to match the movie, including dressing as the box of chocolates for "Forrest Gump." Melissa and Ben also dish on their family's new favorite hobby: pickleball.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: melissa mccarthy, ben falcone, Kelly Clarkson, God's Favorite Idiot, Netflix
