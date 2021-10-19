Also available on the nbc app

"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist and her sister Jessica Benoist set off on a mission to write a children's novel they would have loved as kids with their new fantasy book "Haven's Secret (The Powers Book 1)." Melissa dives into her and her sister's history with writing. Also, Ron and Clint Howard reveal the props they've stolen from movie sets, including Whoville money from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and an actual cocoon from "Cocoon."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution