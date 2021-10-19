Main Content

Melissa Benoist And Clint & Ron Howard Reveal All The Props They've Stolen From Set

"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist and her sister Jessica Benoist set off on a mission to write a children's novel they would have loved as kids with their new fantasy book "Haven's Secret (The Powers Book 1)." Melissa dives into her and her sister's history with writing. Also, Ron and Clint Howard reveal the props they've stolen from movie sets, including Whoville money from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and an actual cocoon from "Cocoon."

