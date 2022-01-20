Main Content

Meet Willie Nelson –– The Mini Therapy Horse Bringing Joy To Ohio Children's Hospitals

CLIP01/19/22
Miniature therapy horse Willie Nelson has been bringing joy to children’s hospitals in Akron, Ohio, every week for the past three years. Willie joins the show alongside Sue, the co-founder of Victory Gallop, a therapeutic equestrian program for kids. Sue explains how Victory Gallop’s 10 therapy horses are making a difference for kids in children’s hospitals, as well as the 80 kids a week who participate in their equestrian therapy program. Pilot Pen awards Sue and Willie $1,000 for going above and beyond for their community! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot.

