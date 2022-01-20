Also available on the nbc app

Miniature therapy horse Willie Nelson has been bringing joy to children’s hospitals in Akron, Ohio, every week for the past three years. Willie joins the show alongside Sue, the co-founder of Victory Gallop, a therapeutic equestrian program for kids. Sue explains how Victory Gallop’s 10 therapy horses are making a difference for kids in children’s hospitals, as well as the 80 kids a week who participate in their equestrian therapy program. Pilot Pen awards Sue and Willie $1,000 for going above and beyond for their community! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot.

