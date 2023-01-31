Main Content

Meet TikTok's Viral Candle-Sniffing Baby

Two-year-old Sunday from Dallas has recently gone viral on TikTok for her obsession with smelling and rating candles. Sunday, along with her parents Bri and King, dial-in and share how Sunday's adorable reviews led to her getting her very own candle line! Pilot Pen awards the family $1,000 for their amazing videos. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/.

