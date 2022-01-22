"Whatever your expectations are... lower them." Axel on TikTok is showing off his 95 square foot apartment in New York City, and he's certainly making the most of what he's got. Axel joins the show and reveals how much he's paying to rent the "smallest apartment in New York." Pilot Pen awards Axel $1,000 for going out in the world and making his dreams a reality. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot.

