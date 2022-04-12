Main Content

Meet The Pirate Kitty, Australia's Real-Life Cat Burglar

Ingrid from Australia is attempting to transform her neighborhood cat burglar aka "Pirate Kitty Kylo" into a quiet indoor cat after he stole hundreds of items from neighbors' porches and yards. Ingrid adopted Kylo and started sharing pictures of the items he collected so neighbors can retrieve them — but that hasn't stopped the Pirate Kitty from stealing items around the house. Pilot Pen awards Ingrid and Kylo $1,000 for their amazing story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Clips

