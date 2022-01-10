Main Content

Meet The Nation's Oldest Women's Softball Team, The Colorado Peaches

The Colorado Peaches are the nation's oldest women's senior softball team, with more than 70 players ranging in age from 50 to 90. These women are showing the power that experience can bring to the field, earning 27 titles over their 30-year history. Two players, 90-year-old Maggie and 70-year-old Betsy, join the show to chat about how joining the team after retirement was a breath of fresh air. Fellow Peaches teammate Fran says softball gives the players purpose, and makes them feel like "they're aging backwards." The Peaches even surprise Kelly with her own team uniform!

