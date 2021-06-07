Also available on the nbc app

When AP Biology teacher Renee Capozzola picked up photography as a hobby, she never imagined it would take her to such great heights. Renee entered her photo "Sharks' Skylight" into a worldwide competition on a whim and became the first woman and American to win Underwater Photographer Of The Year. She stops by the show to share how she's using this opportunity to help save sharks from extinction. Pilot Pens loves what Renee is doing and awards her $1000.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson