Kelly invites new mom Torii onto the show to share her wild story of how she delivered her baby in the back of a car and the 911 operator who helped talk her through the delivery. Kelly then surprises this thankful family by bringing out the 911 operator, Chris Morris, so they can meet in person for the first time. Plus, Kristen Bell shares her experiences delivering babies, and gifts Torii with a year supply of baby products from her baby care line Hello Bello.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson