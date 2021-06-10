Also available on the nbc app

On April 24, Joshes from all around the world gathered in a field in Nebraska for "The Josh Fight 2021" to determine who is the ultimate Josh. It all started when Josh Swain tweeted an invite to anyone named Josh to battle at a park with pool noodles. Hundreds showed up, but the last Josh standing was 4-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. Kelly chats with the young winner and the creator to hear how this viral event found a way to give back to charity.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson