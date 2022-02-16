Also available on the nbc app

Disney's "Encanto" has inspired countless creators to dance and sing along on TikTok, but 23-year-old Maribel from Phoenix might be the best one yet. Maribel has gone viral for her stunning resemblance to "Encanto" character Luisa, and her TikTok recreating the "Surface Pressure" dance routine. Maribel dials-in and shares how her real-life story also mirrors Luisa's, having to take on a lot of responsibility as the eldest sister of her household.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0

