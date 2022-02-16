Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Meet Real-Life 'Encanto' Lookalike Going Viral On TikTok

CLIP02/16/22
Also available on the nbc app

Disney's "Encanto" has inspired countless creators to dance and sing along on TikTok, but 23-year-old Maribel from Phoenix might be the best one yet. Maribel has gone viral for her stunning resemblance to "Encanto" character Luisa, and her TikTok recreating the "Surface Pressure" dance routine. Maribel dials-in and shares how her real-life story also mirrors Luisa's, having to take on a lot of responsibility as the eldest sister of her household.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: encanto, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E03 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.