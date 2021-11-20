Also available on the nbc app

For 40 years, Key West, Florida has held a huge Ernest Hemingway lookalike competition where men all over the country travel to vie for the title. Kelly meets this year's winner Zach from Georgia, who has a special connection to the contest after his late father-in-law won it over 20 years ago. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Zach for achieving greatness. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

