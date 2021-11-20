Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Love Tonight' By Shouse | Kellyoke
CLIP 01/21/22
Main Content
For 40 years, Key West, Florida has held a huge Ernest Hemingway lookalike competition where men all over the country travel to vie for the title. Kelly meets this year's winner Zach from Georgia, who has a special connection to the contest after his late father-in-law won it over 20 years ago. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Zach for achieving greatness. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/