Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Meet Key West's Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest Winner

CLIP11/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

For 40 years, Key West, Florida has held a huge Ernest Hemingway lookalike competition where men all over the country travel to vie for the title. Kelly meets this year's winner Zach from Georgia, who has a special connection to the contest after his late father-in-law won it over 20 years ago. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Zach for achieving greatness. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E03 minTV-PGWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.