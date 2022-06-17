Like father, like son! Dr. David Randolph Sr. and his son Dr. David Randolph II both treat cancer patients at Johnson Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia as radiation oncologists. The father-son power duo share what it's like working side by side in the same office, and Dr. David Sr. reflects on his inspiring journey to become one of the first Black radiation oncologists in the country. Watch till the end for an emotional thank you from Dr. David II to his real-life superhero dad.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight