Meet Creator Of Viral Millennial Lotería Game

For over a century, people across Latin America have been obsessed with the game Lotería. The game is like bingo but with pictures, and Los Angeles native Mike Alfaro has invested his life savings to modernize those pictures to better represent millennial Latinos. Mike dials-in and shares his hope to bring different generations closer together through the game. Pilot Pen awards Mike $1,000 for his amazing idea! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/ LA DAMA® Used under License or with Permission of MMSQ/Don Clemente, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
