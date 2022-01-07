Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Meagan Good Says Prince Drank Wine With A Bendy Straw During 'Awkward' Dinner

CLIP01/07/22
Also available on the nbc app

"Harlem" star Meagan Good adds another unbelievable Prince story to the books! Meagan recalls an awkward dinner with Prince where he wore pajamas and drank red wine through a bendy straw while talking about a Malcolm X documentary. The best part –– she rescheduled twice because she didn't realize it was actually Prince she was meeting with. Meagan still says it was "the best day ever." Mayim Bialik also shares her own hilarious Prince story involving a childhood bar mitzvah.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Meagan Good, prince, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E04 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.