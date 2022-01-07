Also available on the nbc app

"Harlem" star Meagan Good adds another unbelievable Prince story to the books! Meagan recalls an awkward dinner with Prince where he wore pajamas and drank red wine through a bendy straw while talking about a Malcolm X documentary. The best part –– she rescheduled twice because she didn't realize it was actually Prince she was meeting with. Meagan still says it was "the best day ever." Mayim Bialik also shares her own hilarious Prince story involving a childhood bar mitzvah.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBC Universal