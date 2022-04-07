Main Content

Mayim Bialik Loved Having 'Big Bang Theory' & 'Call Me Kat' Co-stars In Directorial Debut

Mayim Bialik admits it was "very intimidating" working with two-time Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman on her directorial debut "As They Made Us." However, having her "Call Me Kat" co-star Julian Gant and "The Big Bang Theory" co-star Simon Helberg in the cast was very comforting. Mayim also shares that her personal inspiration for writing the script was growing up in a home with mental illness, and how siblings tend to grow apart in that situation.

