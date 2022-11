"This is such an opportunity to heal." George Lopez and Mayan Lopez open up about rebuilding their father-daughter relationship after years of estrangement. George shares a heartfelt message to all fathers who are not talking to their daughters, and the pair also dish on their new sitcom, "Lopez vs Lopez," which is based on their real life. Tune in today for more with George and Mayan Lopez.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight