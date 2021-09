Also available on the nbc app

Maya Rudolph won an Emmy last year for playing Vice President Kamala Harris on SNL, her first political character on the show during an election year. Maya says she was proud to play the role, and reveals that she had the opportunity to meet VP Harris and Hillary Clinton at a fundraiser along with fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler.

