Maury Povich holds the record for longest running talk show host of all time, with over 30 seasons of his namesake show dating back to 1991. Maury and his wife, broadcast veteran Connie Chung and Kelly chat about Maury’s on-air legacy and the commitment it takes to make it that long on-air. Plus, the couple gives Kelly a big shoutout on her own future. Also Maury and Connie dish on their favorite things about NYC, including New York bagels and the country's best Chinese takeout.

