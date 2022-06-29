Main Content

Maury Povich & Connie Chung React To Viral TikTok Remix Of 'You Are Not The Father'

CLIP06/29/22

In a never-before-seen moment from Kelly's interview with Connie Chung and Maury Povich, Connie and Maury reveal the secret to their 37-year marriage: "you cannot spend time together." The perfect pair dish on the importance of alone time, never going to bed angry, and humor in their marriage. Maury also chats about his love of interacting with fans in public, and reacts to a hilarious viral TikTok remix of his iconic line, "You are not the father!"

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Maury Povich, Connie Chung, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.