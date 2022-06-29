In a never-before-seen moment from Kelly's interview with Connie Chung and Maury Povich, Connie and Maury reveal the secret to their 37-year marriage: "you cannot spend time together." The perfect pair dish on the importance of alone time, never going to bed angry, and humor in their marriage. Maury also chats about his love of interacting with fans in public, and reacts to a hilarious viral TikTok remix of his iconic line, "You are not the father!"

