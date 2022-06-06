Main Content

Matt Iseman's Childhood Bedroom Hasn't Changed In 30+ Years

CLIP06/06/22
"American Ninja Warrior" host Matt Iseman loves visiting his family's home in Denver every year partly because of his parent's "5-star service" and also because of his childhood bedroom. Matt reveals his room hasn't changed since he graduated high school in 1989, joking it still smells like Drakkar Noir cologne when you walk in. Matt also shares a hilarious story of telling Arnold Schwarzenegger he grew up with a poster of him on his wall. Tune in today for more with Matt Iseman.

