“Cobra Kai" star Mary Mouser is psyched to be on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she shares all the incredible details on how she got started acting. She also reveals how she slept through her audition for "Cobra Kai" but still managed to get the role. Plus, she tells Tim Allen how much the Buzz Lightyear character means to her and how it even sparked a relationship with her boyfriend, Brett Pierce.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson