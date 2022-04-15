Also available on the nbc app

"CODA" took home the Oscar for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, and star Marlee Matlin explains why the film is the full package, telling Kelly "you'll never see a more perfect cast." She also praises the deaf actors' community, including fellow Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and is excited they are finally gaining recognition for being "damn good actors." Tune in today for more with the cast of "CODA."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution