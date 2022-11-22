Guest host Mario Lopez teases his holiday plans this year, including his whole family being on the turkey float for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosting NBC's "Christmas In Rockefeller Center" and watching his new Lifetime movie "Steppin' Into The Holiday." Later, his co-star Jana Kramer dials in and shares how she's creating new Christmas memories with her kids this year. Also, Pilot Pen gifts one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

