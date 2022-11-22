Main Content

Mario Lopez & Jana Kramer Tease New Lifetime Christmas Movie 'Steppin' Into The Holiday'

Guest host Mario Lopez teases his holiday plans this year, including his whole family being on the turkey float for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosting NBC's "Christmas In Rockefeller Center" and watching his new Lifetime movie "Steppin' Into The Holiday." Later, his co-star Jana Kramer dials in and shares how she's creating new Christmas memories with her kids this year. Also, Pilot Pen gifts one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

