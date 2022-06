Also available on the nbc app

Marie Osmond reveals her favorite go-to Christmas song is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." As a kid, she believed the song was about her because her real name is Olive, and she thought the lyric "all of the other reindeer" was "Olive, the other reindeer." She also discusses her transition from country to classical music.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution