The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mandy Moore Wants 'This Is Us' To Start Over Now That She's A Mom IRL

CLIP02/22/22
Six years and many used tissue boxes later, NBC's hit drama series "This Is Us" is finally coming to an end and star Mandy Moore thinks fans will be happy with how the show wraps up. Mandy says it's been "the greatest gift" portraying Rebecca's life from age 25 to 85 on the show, and she hopes her character's battle with Alzheimer's helps destigmatize the conversation around the disease. Mandy also jokes she wishes she could go back to the first season and do it all over again, because now she knows what it's like to be a mom in real life.

