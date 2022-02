Also available on the nbc app

Mandy Moore reflects on her first starring role in "A Walk to Remember" in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary this year. Mandy dishes on turning 17 while on set, not knowing how to hit her mark as an actor, and her first on-screen kiss with co-star Shane West, saying "it was definitely awkward, but I also really liked it." Tune in today for more with Mandy Moore.

