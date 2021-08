Also available on the nbc app

Carmen Garner had a rough upbringing as a child, but he didn't let that stop him from uplifting other kids in his situation. He founded Inner City Anglers, which takes underserved city kids and teaches them how to fish. Kelly calls families who have benefited from Carmen's program to hear how it has positively impacted Black youth. Kelly also has a little surprise up her sleeve to keep Carmen's program going strong.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson