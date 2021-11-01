Also available on the nbc app

You'd be surprised how kind strangers can be when given the opportunity. Leon Logothetis learned this firsthand when he set off on a worldwide journey four years ago with no money, food, gas, or even a place to stay, relying on the kindness of strangers to help him. His journey is documented in "The Kindness Diaries" streaming on Discovery+, and includes his stay with Karen Rodriguez, who runs Code in Color, an ed-tech organization that connects young people of color to tech education and job opportunities. Hear how they're both paying it forward.

Available until 11/01/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 10 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

