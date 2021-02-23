Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Man Converts Van Into Mobile Shoeshine Business

CLIP02/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Elisha "Mr. E" Smith has been in the shoeshine business for 15 years, but when the pandemic hit, he wondered if he would have to give up his lifelong passion. His prayers were answered when he found a van that would allow him to create a mobile shoeshine business. He renovated the van and made it a swanky space for customers to congregate safely. Kelly's friends at Pilot Pens loved the pivot that Elisha made and awarded him $1,000 to keep the business going.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S2 E03 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 3
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.