Elisha "Mr. E" Smith has been in the shoeshine business for 15 years, but when the pandemic hit, he wondered if he would have to give up his lifelong passion. His prayers were answered when he found a van that would allow him to create a mobile shoeshine business. He renovated the van and made it a swanky space for customers to congregate safely. Kelly's friends at Pilot Pens loved the pivot that Elisha made and awarded him $1,000 to keep the business going.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson