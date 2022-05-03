Main Content

Make Official Kentucky Derby Cocktail & Dip Recipes With Chef Damaris Phillips

CLIP05/03/22
In celebration of the 148th Kentucky Derby this weekend, Kentucky native Chef Damaris Phillips shows Dr. Phil, Nikki Glaser and Kelly Clarkson how to make her twist on the official cocktail and dip of the race: sweet tea mint juleps and pimento cheese rollups. For the full recipes go to The Kelly Clarkson Show Facebook page, and make sure to tune in to NBC's full coverage of the Kentucky Derby starting at 2:30/1:30 CT Saturday May 7 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

