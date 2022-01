Also available on the nbc app

Get ready for Machine Gun & Kelly's book club! MGK reveals that his new "cerebral" graphic novel "Hotel Diablo" was inspired by "The Twilight Zone" and the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World. He explains how the novel is great for both kids and adults, and why he always wanted to create his own fantasy world.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

