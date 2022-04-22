Main Content

Machine Gun Kelly Crashes Kelly Clarkson's Birthday Party On HIS Birthday (And Forgot His Shoes)

Machine Gun Kelly might have just woken up 15 minutes ago, and he might have forgotten to bring his shoes with him, but nothing is going to stop him from surprising Kelly for her 40th birthday party! Since Kelly's birthday is on Sunday, and his own birthday is today, MGK surprises his Taurus sister with a queso fountain, margaritas, and the all-female mariachi band, Mariachi Bonitas.

