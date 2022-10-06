Main Content

'Luckiest Girl Alive' Author Jessica Knoll On Finding Courage To Share Her True Story

CLIP10/06/22

"You're giving me the validation that 15-year-old me sought and didn't get when she needed it the most." New York Times bestselling author Jessica Knoll shares how transformative the experience was to share the trauma she endured at a young age through the guise of fiction in her book "Luckiest Girl Alive." Jessica also dishes on writing the screenplay for the Netflix movie adaptation, and shares her hope that the film will help a broader audience confront their past traumas.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 10/06/23
Go to show page
Tags: luckiest girl alive, Netflix, Mila Kunis, Kelly Clarkson, Jessica Knoll, chiara aurelia
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.