"You're giving me the validation that 15-year-old me sought and didn't get when she needed it the most." New York Times bestselling author Jessica Knoll shares how transformative the experience was to share the trauma she endured at a young age through the guise of fiction in her book "Luckiest Girl Alive." Jessica also dishes on writing the screenplay for the Netflix movie adaptation, and shares her hope that the film will help a broader audience confront their past traumas.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 10/06/23