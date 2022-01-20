Also available on the nbc app

Every morning for the past three years, Good Neighbor Suzanne has started her morning feeling good about her day thanks to cheerful Dunkin' Donuts employee Ebony in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ebony is a single mom to three kids, and was evicted from her home during the pandemic. Suzanne wanted to lend a helping hand, so she offered to help Ebony find housing through local non-profits. Ebony's family now has a fully furnished home, and she hopes to get her GED to pursue a career in cooking. Watch till the end for an emotional surprise for Ebony!

