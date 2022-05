Also available on the nbc app

You would think winning an Emmy Award for her work on "Grey's Anatomy" would be the moment Loretta Devine realized she finally made it, but she reveals to Kelly it was actually when her name came up as a clue on "Jeopardy!" Loretta also teases the upcoming season of her Netflix show "Family Reunion." Get ready for a lot of dancing and singing y'all!

