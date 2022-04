Also available on the nbc app

Before she was a comedian, Loni Love was an electrical engineer! She shares why she left the career behind in her new book "I Changed So You Don't Have To." Loni also tells Kelly one of her worst first date stories during which her wig flew off on a boat ride, and offers advice for how ladies can find the perfect man.

Appearing:

S2 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution