Lizard Chef Is Making Cooking Fun Again

CLIP01/27/21
Chef and author Valerie loves food and taking photos of her bearded dragon, Lenny. She decided to combine these passions and create an Instagram page where her bearded dragon teaches people how to cook and takes adorable photos next to very tiny meals. Valerie calls in to talk about Lenny's popular cookbook, "Chef Lenny Cooking for Humans: Volume 1 Comfort Food Edition," and Pilot Pens gives Valerie $1,000 to keep following her passion.

