Also available on the nbc app

Kelly is working hard as Santa's little helper by answering some of the many "Letters to Santa" he received this year. One exceptional letter was written by a little boy named Jordan, who asked Santa to give his hardworking adoptive mother Becky a much-needed vacation. Kelly and Pilot Pens surprise their family with a gift of $5,000 dollars to reward Becky for being a spectacular mother.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson