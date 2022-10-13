Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn dishes on one of the most crazy experiences of her life when she was dropped off by helicopter this summer to ski in the daylight at 1 a.m. in Iceland. Lindsey also opens up about the "therapeutic" process of sharing her personal and career struggles in her memoir, "Rise: My Story," including overcoming insomnia caused by her ski injuries and subsequent surgeries.

