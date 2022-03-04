Violin sensation and YouTube star Lindsey Stirling dishes on her new line of custom violins, and her nonprofit The Upside Fund, which helps families pay hospital bills. Lindsey also surprises 13-year-old Ukrainian-born violin prodigy Karolina Protsenko, who credits Lindsey for inspiring her to begin dance training and performing violin on the street. Lindsey gifts Karolina one of her signature violins, and offers to perform alongside her on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

