Lin-Manuel Miranda Was A Bar Mitzvah Party Starter & Substitute Teacher Before 'In The Heights'

CLIP07/07/22

Nothing screams "Broadway is back!" like Andrew Lloyd Webber DJ-ing after the reopening of "Phantom of the Opera." Lin-Manuel Miranda dishes on the recent party, and reveals that he once took a job as a party starter for bar mitzvahs. He also tells Kelly about his stint as a substitute teacher at his former high school before leaving to write "In The Heights", but not before teaching Shakespeare to his future brother-in-law!

