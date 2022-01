Also available on the nbc app

Before she was famous, "Emily In Paris" star Lily Collins' reveals that (with a little help from her rock star dad Phil Collins) her first concert was NSYNC with a little up-and-coming artist named Britney Spears opening the show! See the throwback photo of her backstage, and tune in tomorrow for more with Lily Collins.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

