Also available on the nbc app

Billy Ray Cyrus tells Kelly Clarkson how he literally stood up in excitement when he heard “Old Town Road” for the first time and knew he had to be a part of the song. Plus, Billy Ray reveals the reason Lil Nas X invited him to work on the song was because he was a fan of “Hannah Montana” as a kid. Tune in to the show for more fun with Billy!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson